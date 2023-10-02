الأخبار
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
عربي و دولي

بالفيديو - الاتحاد السعودي يغادر ملعب سباهان أصفهان الإيراني .. والسبب "مجسم لقاسم سليماني"

2023-10-02 | 13:15
بالفيديو - الاتحاد السعودي يغادر ملعب سباهان أصفهان الإيراني .. والسبب &quot;مجسم لقاسم سليماني&quot;
بالفيديو - الاتحاد السعودي يغادر ملعب سباهان أصفهان الإيراني .. والسبب "مجسم لقاسم سليماني"

غادر فريق الاتحاد السعودي ملعب سباهان أصفهان الإيراني بسبب وجود مجسم لقاسم سليماني ولافتات سياسية.
 
بالفيديو - الاتحاد السعودي يغادر ملعب سباهان أصفهان الإيراني .. والسبب "مجسم لقاسم سليماني"

عربي و دولي

السعودية

إيران

Aljadeed
الهند تخطط لشراء 400 مدفع ذاتية الحركة بعيدة المدى
وزارة الدفاع التركية: تدمير 20 هدفا لحزب العمال الكردستاني بغارات جوية استهدفت معاقله شمالي العراق

