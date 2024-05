أولكسندر أوسيك يهزم تايسون فيوري ويتوّج بطلا للعالم للوزن الثقيل

Commentator: “WE HAVE NEVER SEEN TYSON FURY THIS HURT IN THE RING” Bro yes we have😭 pic.twitter.com/GO3swFK4xX

Oleksandr Usyk in tears at his post-fight press conference after beating Tyson Fury as he gets emotional discussing his late father: "I know he's here."



[🎥 @Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/202rCxfVKJ