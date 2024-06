When else can you:

🏊 watch athletes qualify for the Olympics

🏊watch swimming inside an NFL stadium

🏊 visit the Eiffel Tower replica & Toyota Aqua Zone

All 100 years from the last time Indy paved the road to Paris! It starts Saturday - let's goooooo!

🎫https://t.co/5S5nNr4iTi pic.twitter.com/DYlJ0MUfKj