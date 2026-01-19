عاجل
الوكالة الوطنية: الغارات الاسرائيلية مستمرة على خراج بلدة السريرة والمحمودية واطراف بصليا
الوكالة الوطنية: الغارات الاسرائيلية مستمرة على خراج بلدة السريرة والمحمودية واطراف بصليا
الجيش الإسرائيلي: رصدنا خلال الأشهر الماضية أنشطة عسكرية غير معتادة لحزب الله في المواقع المستهدفة
الجيش الإسرائيلي: رصدنا خلال الأشهر الماضية أنشطة عسكرية غير معتادة لحزب الله في المواقع المستهدفة
aljadeed-breaking-news
الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار آخر الأخبار اشعارات أبرز الأخبار أخبار اليوم الأكثر قراءة المواضيع الشائعة بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
رادار الجديد
البرامج
مسلسلات برامج اجتماعية برامج سياسية برامج ترفيهية كوميديا منوعات نشرات اخبارية وثائقيات برامج زمان ٤ آب بودكاست عالجديد تغطيات خاصة
Al jadeed live
البث المباشر
Al jadeed
البحث
AlJadeedTv
بيروت
13 o
AlJadeedTv
البقاع
8 o
AlJadeedTv
الجنوب
12 o
AlJadeedTv
الشمال
11 o
AlJadeedTv
جبل لبنان
9 o
AlJadeedTv
كسروان
14 o
AlJadeedTv
متن
14 o
Al jadeed
الاشعارات
Al jadeed
تسجيل الدخول
AlJadeed
AlJadeed
البحث
الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
رادار الجديد
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
تغطيات خاصة
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2026

فيديو – فقد زلاّجته واستمر فحلّ ثانياً

Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو – فقد زلاّجته واستمر فحلّ ثانياً
A-
A+

رياضات متنوعة

2026-01-19 | 00:56
فيديو – فقد زلاّجته واستمر فحلّ ثانياً

فقد المتزلج النمساوي ماتي سفانسر زلاجته في الهواء

فقد المتزلج النمساوي ماتي سفانسر، زلاجته في الهواء أثناء انطلاقه عن منصة القفز، في بطولة "لاكس" المفتوحة للتزلج الحر 2026 في سويسرا.
إلا أن سفانسر هبط بسلام من دون أن يسقط، رغم فقدانه زلاجته بعد حركة دوران ثلاثية في الهواء، واحتل المركز الثاني في البطولة التي تعد جزءا من بطولة كأس العالم لهذه الرياضة.



مقالات ذات صلة

ثاني فرنسية بالتاريخ تستعد لمغادرة الأرض نحو الفضاء (فيديو)
2026-01-08

ثاني فرنسية بالتاريخ تستعد لمغادرة الأرض نحو الفضاء (فيديو)

فيديو - الثاني هذا الموسم: مويس كين يقود فيورنتينا لفوز قاتل
2026-01-05

فيديو - الثاني هذا الموسم: مويس كين يقود فيورنتينا لفوز قاتل

من هو الرجل الثاني في"حزب الله"؟ (فيديو)
2025-11-23

من هو الرجل الثاني في"حزب الله"؟ (فيديو)

الرئيس عون: نرحب بجميع الحضور في المؤتمر خاصة الأشقاء السعوديين فقد "اشتقات بيروت لهم"
2025-11-18

الرئيس عون: نرحب بجميع الحضور في المؤتمر خاصة الأشقاء السعوديين فقد "اشتقات بيروت لهم"

فيديو – فقد زلاّجته واستمر فحلّ ثانياً

رياضة

رياضات متنوعة

ماتي سفانسر

لاكس

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
فيديو – النجم الروسي رفض دعم المثليين والمتحولين جنسيا
فيديو – بطل UFC نجم مبادرات إنسانية في البرازيل

اقرأ ايضا في رياضات متنوعة

فيديو – النجم الروسي رفض دعم المثليين والمتحولين جنسيا
00:57

فيديو – النجم الروسي رفض دعم المثليين والمتحولين جنسيا

رفض نجم واشنطن كابيتالز المشاركة في حملة داعمةً لحقوق المثليين والمتحولين جنسياً

00:57

فيديو – النجم الروسي رفض دعم المثليين والمتحولين جنسيا

رفض نجم واشنطن كابيتالز المشاركة في حملة داعمةً لحقوق المثليين والمتحولين جنسياً

فيديو – بطل UFC نجم مبادرات إنسانية في البرازيل
2026-01-18

فيديو – بطل UFC نجم مبادرات إنسانية في البرازيل

قام بمبادرة دعم مباشرة لأشخاص من المجتمع المحلي

2026-01-18

فيديو – بطل UFC نجم مبادرات إنسانية في البرازيل

قام بمبادرة دعم مباشرة لأشخاص من المجتمع المحلي

إيقاف ملاكم 30 شهراً .. إليكم السبب
2026-01-16

إيقاف ملاكم 30 شهراً .. إليكم السبب

بسبب انتهاك سياسة مكافحة المنشطات

2026-01-16

إيقاف ملاكم 30 شهراً .. إليكم السبب

بسبب انتهاك سياسة مكافحة المنشطات

اخترنا لك
فيديو – النجم الروسي رفض دعم المثليين والمتحولين جنسيا
00:57
فيديو – بطل UFC نجم مبادرات إنسانية في البرازيل
2026-01-18
إيقاف ملاكم 30 شهراً .. إليكم السبب
2026-01-16
انهيار ثلجي يودي بحياة بطل أولمبي
2026-01-15

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
رادار الجديد
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2026