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فيديو - تكريم ميسي يتحوّل إلى خطأ فادح

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فيديو - تكريم ميسي يتحوّل إلى خطأ فادح
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2026-09-04 | 18:59
فيديو - تكريم ميسي يتحوّل إلى خطأ فادح

ظهر ميسي وهو يستخدم قدمه اليمنى

"ليغو" مع منتخب بلاده، إلّا أنّ تفصيلًا صغيرًا في الفيديو الذي نشرته حوّل الأنظار من التحيّة نفسها إلى خطأ يصعب تفويته بالنسبق اللاعب.
ونشرت الشركة مقطعًا رسوميًّا تظهر فيه شخصيّة مصغّرة لميسي، مرتدية القميص الأرجنتيني رقم 10، وهي تسير عبر نفق يؤدي إلى أرض الملعب، في إشارة إلى رحلته من بداياته وصولًا إلى مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم كرة القدم.
"ميسي" وهو يستخدم قدمه اليمنى، رغم أنّ النجم الأرجنتيني اشتهر طوال مسيرته بقدمه اليسرى التي شكّلت إحدى أبرز سماته داخل الملعب.
وجاء الفيديو ضمن التحيّات التي أعقبت إعلان ميسي اعتزاله اللعب الدولي مع منتخب الأرجنتين، وحمل رسالة من "ليغو" "التانغو" على مسيرته.
واللافت أنّ الشركة سبق أن تعاونت رسميًّا مع ميسي وأصدرت منتجات مستوحاة منه، ما جعب لمتابعيه.

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فيديو - تكريم ميسي يتحوّل إلى خطأ فادح

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