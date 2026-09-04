فيديو - تكريم ميسي يتحوّل إلى خطأ فادح

🧩 pays tribute to Messi.

🇦🇷 Following 's announcement of his retirement from the Argentine Team, Lego released a very special tribute to the star.

📹 The video shows the eternal captain running through a tunnel and kicking a ball.@LEGO_Group#Messi…pic.twitter.com/jCooZqAgEV

— Cholila Online (@CholilaOnlive)

September 4, 2026