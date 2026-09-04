فيديو - تكريم ميسي يتحوّل إلى خطأ فادح

🧩 lego pays tribute to Messi.
🇦🇷 Following lionel messi's announcement of his retirement from the Argentine national Team, Lego released a very special tribute to the star.
📹 The video shows the eternal captain running through a tunnel and kicking a ball.@LEGO_Group#Messi…pic.twitter.com/jCooZqAgEV
— Cholila Online (@CholilaOnlive)September 4, 2026
🧩 lego pays tribute to Messi.
🇦🇷 Following lionel messi's announcement of his retirement from the Argentine national Team, Lego released a very special tribute to the star.
📹 The video shows the eternal captain running through a tunnel and kicking a ball.@LEGO_Group#Messi…pic.twitter.com/jCooZqAgEV
شارك عشرات الآلاف من جماهير النادي في المسيرة التقليدية التي تسبق أول مباراة للفريق على أرضه
تعرّض لسقوط بسبب قارورة مياه كانت على الطريق
اختار الإيطالي كيمي أنطونيلي الاحتفال بسباقه على أرضه في جائزة إيطاليا الكبرى للفورمولا 1 بطريقة خاصة