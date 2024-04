هل اتصل وزير الرياضة السعودي برونالدو معتذراً؟

🚨 The Crowd Started chanting "Messi, Messi" in front of Cristiano Ronaldo after he Recieved a Red Card for punching a Al Hilal's player 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FKAei3AMPY

Ronaldo reacts with passion after getting a red card 🟥💪🏼 Even at 39 Ronaldo still keep his intensity and competitive mindset 👏 pic.twitter.com/BxphJKkIrB