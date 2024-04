13.04.2024🇧🇦Zrinjski Mostar-Velež Mostar, After match Ultras Zrinjski broke into the field trying to reach Velež players in the dressing rooms, but riot police pushed them back to stand. in front of the stadium small confrontation with riot police. Coming of Red army Velež to the… pic.twitter.com/tHeKSOkLWf