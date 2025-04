🚨🇹🇷 The passion is INCREDIBLE. Trabzonspor u19 team just reached the UEFA Youth League final, look at the scenes. 🤯



They have knocked out Juventus, Atalanta, Inter and now RB Salzburg. The Turkish side will play Barcelona or AZ Alkmaar in final. 🏆🔜 pic.twitter.com/mmgTM2xiFq