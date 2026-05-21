فيديو - القطة التي اقتحمت ميدان النهائي

ヨーロッパリーグ決勝戦の特別ゲスト？😻#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/bVsg69IoVW
— UEFAチャンピオンズリーグ (@UCLJapan) May 20, 2026
ヨーロッパリーグ決勝戦の特別ゲスト？😻#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/bVsg69IoVW
Unexpected guest at the europa league final - a cat has found its way into the press area (impressive performance with all the UEFA security checks) pic.twitter.com/8xLxJ8D6nQ
— Adrian Rutherford (@arutherfordNI) May 20, 2026
Unexpected guest at the europa league final - a cat has found its way into the press area (impressive performance with all the UEFA security checks) pic.twitter.com/8xLxJ8D6nQ
إيقاف المدرب التشيكي عن ممارسة أي نشاط يتعلق بكرة القدم
اعتمدت البطولة على البنية التحتية التي أُنشئت عقب كأس العالم
أعلن الاتحاد المصري قائمة المنتخب للمونديال