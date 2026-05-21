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فيديو - القطة التي اقتحمت ميدان النهائي

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فيديو - القطة التي اقتحمت ميدان النهائي
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كرة القدم

2026-05-21 | 01:20
فيديو - القطة التي اقتحمت ميدان النهائي

انتزعت قطة اقتحمت الميدان انتباه الجماهير والمتابعين

انتزعت قطة اقتحمت الميدان انتباه الجماهير والمتابعين وانتشرت صورها وفيديوهاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وحصل ذلك خلال المباراة التي انتهت في إسطنبول الى فوز أستون فيلا الانجليزي على فرايبورغ الألماني (3-0)، وتتويجه بلقب الدوري الاوروبي، وهو لقبه الأوروبي الأول منذ عام 1982، والذي انهى انتظارًا طويلًا دام 44 عامًا على المستوى القاري.


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فيديو - القطة التي اقتحمت ميدان النهائي

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