Angham Moved to Tears During Doha Concert, Dazzles in Orange

Accompanied by her band, she performed a selection of her best-known songs as fans sang along and applauded. Overwhelmed by the audience’s warm reception, Angham became visibly emotional and shed tears on stage.

She also drew attention with a burnt-orange evening gown featuring a square neckline and three-dimensional floral embellishments adorned with crystals. A floor-length chiffon cape added an elegant touch.

Angham completed her look with diamond earrings, a statement ring and a delicate gold bracelet. She wore her hair in a half-up style with soft waves and opted for warm-toned makeup.