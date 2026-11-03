Complaint filed by Hossam Hassan against his ex-wife Dan Adam... and her lawyer responds

Lawyers Ahmed Mortada Mansour and Amir Mortada Mansour submitted a complaint to the Public Prosecutor, on behalf of the Egypt national team manager Hossam Hassan, against his ex-wife Dina Moustafa, known as Dan Adam, accusing her of forging a customary document, using it, and being married to two men at the same time.

According to the complaint, Hossam Hassan and Dina Moustafa married under a customary marriage contract dated August 20, 2015, which included a declaration by her that she was not bound to another man.

The filers of the complaint stated that documents in their possession indicate she obtained a divorce from her previous husband on February 18, 2017, which is about a year and a half after the contract was issued, demanding an investigation into the validity of the declaration and the circumstances under which the marriage was contracted.

The two lawyers requested a judicial investigation and the examination of the documents attached to the complaint, in preparation for taking appropriate legal action based on what the investigations reveal.

In response, Counselor Mohamed Shams, Dan Adam's lawyer, stated that he is not sure whether a formal complaint has been filed, pointing out the need to verify this.

He denied the validity of what is being circulated regarding the accusation against his client of being married to two men, emphasizing that the defense team will take legal action against anyone who publishes or promotes information he described as incorrect.

He also objected to the re-circulation of details regarding her private life, calling for accuracy and leaving the facts to the investigation and legal procedures.