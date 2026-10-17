Rana Samaha Breaks Her Silence on Dispute with Ex-Husband After Three-Month Prison Sentence

In a lengthy Facebook post, Samaha addressed the controversy surrounding a court ruling sentencing her former husband to three months in prison for failing to pay child support.

She explained that the ruling, issued on September 26, 2026, was not the first legal action she had taken against him. According to Samaha, child support payments had been repeatedly delayed over the past two years, forcing her to seek legal intervention.

However, the singer revealed that she had decided not to proceed with enforcing the prison sentence, prioritizing her son's well-being and allowing her lawyer to explore an amicable settlement.

Samaha emphasized that she had waived all her personal financial rights following their divorce through khula, an Islamic legal procedure allowing a woman to seek divorce, and insisted that the ongoing court cases concerned only her son's rights.

She also claimed that Malek's school fees for the previous academic year remained unpaid despite a final court ruling ordering their payment.

Addressing their dispute over custody housing, Samaha stated that she and her son continued to live in the property under a court order, following several legal disagreements and alleged attempts by her ex-husband to sell the residence.

The singer also discussed disagreements over visitation arrangements, explaining that Malek had previously visited his father weekly and communicated with him daily through video calls.

However, she said she became concerned about her son's well-being after noticing changes in his behavior, leading her to request that visits take place without overnight stays.

Samaha explained that she had reservations about her son being around a particular individual, citing concerns for his emotional and psychological safety.

She maintained that she had never intended to prevent Malek from maintaining a relationship with his father, stressing that their video communication had continued despite the disagreement.

The singer also accused her ex-husband and his current wife of making offensive remarks about her on social media, claiming that she had remained silent for a long time to protect her family's privacy.

Rejecting accusations that she was exploiting the dispute for publicity, Samaha insisted that her only priority was protecting her son's rights and emotional well-being.

She concluded by announcing that the Facebook post would be her final public statement regarding the matter, expressing confidence in the Egyptian judicial system and hoping that her son would one day understand the circumstances surrounding his parents' disagreements.

The allegations and details presented reflect Samaha's account of the dispute, while the legal proceedings between the former couple remain ongoing.