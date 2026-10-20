Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend Sahara Ray Dies at 34

According to TMZ, Ray’s family confirmed her death on Monday, October 19, 2026, revealing that she passed away the previous night in a hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. Her family described her as deeply loved but did not disclose the official cause of death.

Her passing comes after she publicly discussed serious health struggles in 2024. At the time, Ray revealed that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, potentially causing muscle weakness, numbness, and paralysis.

In a TikTok video, Ray opened up about her difficult experience, explaining that she had suffered paralysis from her upper thighs down to her feet and had been unable to walk. Her health complications reportedly followed a serious car accident.

However, there has been no official confirmation linking her previous medical condition to her death.

The heartbreaking news comes less than a year after Ray welcomed her first daughter, Snow, in January 2026.

Throughout her pregnancy, the model shared emotional moments with her followers, expressing both excitement and nervousness about becoming a mother.

In April, she introduced her baby girl to her followers through a touching social media video. Her final Instagram post, shared in July, featured her daughter, whom she lovingly described as "my whole heart."

Following the announcement of her death, friends and fans flooded social media with emotional tributes. Her close friend Becky Hearn shared several throwback pictures of them together, remembering Ray as a kind-hearted person with a beautiful soul.

Born in Australia, Sahara Ray was the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray. She built a career as a model and swimwear designer, gaining international attention in 2016 when she was photographed vacationing with Justin Bieber in Hawaii, sparking widespread speculation about their romantic relationship.

Her name was also linked to musician Mod Sun in 2023 after the two were spotted sharing a kiss.

Ray's sudden passing has left her loved ones and followers mourning, while the cause of her death remains undisclosed.