Bollywood Star Tiger Shroff Survives Gun Attack in Mumbai, Two Others Injured

According to Indian news outlet NDTV, three armed men on a motorcycle approached Shroff's vehicle as he was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Park and opened fire. The actor escaped unharmed, while videos circulating on social media captured the terrifying moments surrounding the attack and the panic that followed.

Newly released footage reportedly shows two gunmen firing toward the actor's car, with one weapon apparently jamming as an attacker attempted to shoot at close range. Shroff was later seen moving into the driver's seat after his injured driver exited the vehicle.

Mumbai Police immediately launched an investigation, deploying 15 teams to track down the attackers and examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects and determine their escape route.

Authorities in Maharashtra also called for a swift investigation and strict action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, a video and audio recording circulated online featuring a man claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and suggesting that the group was behind the attack. Police are investigating the claims, and the alleged involvement of the gang has not been conclusively established.

The shooting has raised fresh concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities, as investigators continue working to establish the motive and identify everyone involved.