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New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects
New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects
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New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-20 | 03:30
New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects
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New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects

The investigation into the shooting incident targeting Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken a major turn after Indian police arrested three suspects in Rajasthan following a security operation aboard a train.

According to Indian media reports, police in Kota, Rajasthan, located the suspects after receiving intelligence that they were traveling by train toward Delhi. A joint operation involving Mumbai Police, Rajasthan Police, and an anti-gang unit led to their arrest.

The arrests came after gunmen opened fire on Tiger Shroff's vehicle on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026, in Mumbai's Juhu neighborhood, as the 36-year-old actor was leaving a football ground.

According to reports, several shots were fired at the actor's car, injuring his driver and another individual. Shroff escaped without being directly injured by the gunfire.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle before abandoning it and using other transportation methods in an apparent attempt to evade authorities.

Indian media reports also indicated that the suspects may have visited the area approximately one week before the attack, raising suspicions that they had been monitoring the actor's movements and planning the shooting in advance.

Meanwhile, the incident has brought renewed attention to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an alleged audio recording circulated online in which a man claiming to be associated with the group took responsibility for the shooting.

The individual reportedly claimed that Shroff had been targeted because of his association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang.

However, Indian authorities have not officially confirmed the gang's involvement or established the motive behind the attack. Investigators are currently examining the recording and assessing whether the arrested suspects have any connection to the criminal organization.

The alleged dispute between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan dates back to a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which has remained a source of threats against the Bollywood star over the years.

Following the shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly visited Tiger Shroff to check on his condition and reassure him that authorities were taking the incident seriously.

Government officials also condemned the attack and emphasized their commitment to protecting public figures and bringing those responsible to justice.

As investigations continue, police are working to determine the suspects' individual roles, identify who ordered the shooting, and establish whether the attack was connected to the Bishnoi gang or motivated by other circumstances.

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