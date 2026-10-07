A Warmer Turn for Lebanon: Temperatures Climb in the Days Ahead

Average temperatures for the month of October: Tripoli between 20 and 28°C, Beirut between 21 and 29°C, Zahle between 13 and 27°C.
Expected Weather in Lebanon:
Wednesday:
Few clouds with rising temperatures, especially inland.
Thursday:
Few clouds with decreasing humidity and rising temperatures, especially in mountainous and inland areas where they exceed seasonal averages, with active winds.
Friday:
Few clouds with an additional rise in temperatures and low humidity, while winds remain active.
Saturday:
Clear to few clouds with rising temperatures along the coast and stable temperatures inland and over the mountains, humidity increases during the day, and weather turns cloudy overnight with high-level clouds, with fog forming over the highlands.
Surface Wind:
Northerly to northwesterly during the day, with speeds ranging between 15 and 35 km/h.
Visibility:
Good.
Coastal Relative Humidity:
Between 40 and 65%
Sea Conditions:
Moderate wave height.
Water Surface Temperature:
28°C
Atmospheric Pressure:
1019 HPA