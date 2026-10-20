The death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed and these are the details of the burial and condolences
The artistic community was shocked by the news of the death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed on Tuesday, bringing her name back to the forefront coupled with words of farewell and memories of a career that combined acting and singing, before she stepped away from the spotlight and left behind works known to the Gulf audience.
Her body is scheduled to be laid to rest after the Asr prayer at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery in Kuwait, with condolences limited to the cemetery, according to the funeral details reported with the news of her death, without mentioning the causes of her passing.
Raja Mohammed retired from acting after her marriage, with the "Cinderella Operetta" being her final work, after which she chose to stay away from artistic work.