News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa welcome their first baby and the luxurious decor steals the spotlight
Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa welcome their first baby and the luxurious decor steals the spotlight
A-
A+

Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa welcome their first baby and the luxurious decor steals the spotlight

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-20 | 05:24
Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa welcome their first baby and the luxurious decor steals the spotlight
Back to top
Aljadeed
Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa welcome their first baby and the luxurious decor steals the spotlight

Syrian content creators Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa announced on Monday the birth of their first child, "Ryan", and shared via their official Instagram accounts a set of photos featuring them with their newborn, without revealing his face, thus beginning a new phase in their family life, nearly three years after their marriage.

Ghaith documented the journey of welcoming their newborn in a video published on his official YouTube channel entitled "Our family has grown." The clip included stations from the days preceding the birth, passing through the day of welcoming Ryan on October 15th, up to the family's return home and the beginning of their life with the child.
The video combined moments of waiting, details of the birth, and welcoming the newborn, and also showed the luxurious decor that accompanied the occasion. The couple chose to share these milestones with the public while keeping their child's face away from the published photos, contenting themselves with documenting his presence between them without showing his features.
Decor 
Among the details included in the video was a gift presented by Ghaith to his wife on the occasion of the birth, which was a ring adorned with a diamond and a blue "topaz" stone, symbolizing the mother and her son. The gift formed a keepsake for this stage in which the couple transitioned to the experience of parenthood for the first time.
After announcing the news, Sarah expressed her gratitude to her husband in a message published via Instagram stories, describing him as "the beloved and the support", and thanking him for standing by her during the most difficult moments. She wrote: "Thank you for being my strength at the time of my weakness, and for making the most difficult moments of my life among my most precious memories," expressing the impact of his support on her experience.
Her mother was not absent from the thank-you messages, as she addressed her with touching words confirming that her presence gave her safety and strength. She said: "Your presence was my safety and strength, and your hand holding me and your prayers will remain in my heart all my life." She added that entering the motherhood experience made her feel more deeply the toil and sacrifices her mother made for her children.
Ghaith and Sarah had announced last April that they were expecting their first child, and then shared the news of revealing his gender with their followers via their official social media accounts amid widespread interaction.
 With the announcement of Ryan's birth, the couple concluded the waiting period by sharing photos and details of the occasion, along with family messages expressing Sarah's feelings towards her husband and her mother at the beginning of her experience as a mother.
 

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Artist Fadel Chaker arrives in Riyadh in preparation for his highly anticipated return concert after 14 years of absence!
05:57

Artist Fadel Chaker arrives in Riyadh in preparation for his highly anticipated return concert after 14 years of absence!

The return of the absentee is near! Only two days separate the public from the return of Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker to the stage after about 14 years of absence, as he arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, accompanied by his son, artist Mohammad Chaker, in preparation for performing two exceptional concerts within the Riyadh Season events, amid great public anticipation.

05:57

Artist Fadel Chaker arrives in Riyadh in preparation for his highly anticipated return concert after 14 years of absence!

The return of the absentee is near! Only two days separate the public from the return of Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker to the stage after about 14 years of absence, as he arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, accompanied by his son, artist Mohammad Chaker, in preparation for performing two exceptional concerts within the Riyadh Season events, amid great public anticipation.

The death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed and these are the details of the burial and condolences
05:07

The death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed and these are the details of the burial and condolences

The artistic community was shocked by the news of the death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed on Tuesday, bringing her name back to the forefront coupled with words of farewell and memories of a career that combined acting and singing, before she stepped away from the spotlight and left behind works known to the Gulf audience.

05:07

The death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed and these are the details of the burial and condolences

The artistic community was shocked by the news of the death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed on Tuesday, bringing her name back to the forefront coupled with words of farewell and memories of a career that combined acting and singing, before she stepped away from the spotlight and left behind works known to the Gulf audience.

New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects
03:30

New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects

The investigation into the shooting incident targeting Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken a major turn after Indian police arrested three suspects in Rajasthan following a security operation aboard a train.

03:30

New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects

The investigation into the shooting incident targeting Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken a major turn after Indian police arrested three suspects in Rajasthan following a security operation aboard a train.

Recommended for you
Artist Fadel Chaker arrives in Riyadh in preparation for his highly anticipated return concert after 14 years of absence!
05:57
The death of retired Kuwaiti artist Raja Mohammed and these are the details of the burial and condolences
05:07
New Developments in Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Police Arrest 3 Suspects
03:30
Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend Sahara Ray Dies at 34
03:17

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026