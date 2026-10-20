Ghaith Marwan and Sarah Al-Waraa welcome their first baby and the luxurious decor steals the spotlight

Ghaith documented the journey of welcoming their newborn in a video published on his official YouTube channel entitled "Our family has grown." The clip included stations from the days preceding the birth, passing through the day of welcoming Ryan on October 15th, up to the family's return home and the beginning of their life with the child.The video combined moments of waiting, details of the birth, and welcoming the newborn, and also showed the luxurious decor that accompanied the occasion. The couple chose to share these milestones with the public while keeping their child's face away from the published photos, contenting themselves with documenting his presence between them without showing his features.DecorAmong the details included in the video was a gift presented by Ghaith to his wife on the occasion of the birth, which was a ring adorned with a diamond and a blue "topaz" stone, symbolizing the mother and her son. The gift formed a keepsake for this stage in which the couple transitioned to the experience of parenthood for the first time.After announcing the news, Sarah expressed her gratitude to her husband in a message published via Instagram stories, describing him as "the beloved and the support", and thanking him for standing by her during the most difficult moments. She wrote: "Thank you for being my strength at the time of my weakness, and for making the most difficult moments of my life among my most precious memories," expressing the impact of his support on her experience.Her mother was not absent from the thank-you messages, as she addressed her with touching words confirming that her presence gave her safety and strength. She said: "Your presence was my safety and strength, and your hand holding me and your prayers will remain in my heart all my life." She added that entering the motherhood experience made her feel more deeply the toil and sacrifices her mother made for her children.Ghaith and Sarah had announced last April that they were expecting their first child, and then shared the news of revealing his gender with their followers via their official social media accounts amid widespread interaction.With the announcement of Ryan's birth, the couple concluded the waiting period by sharing photos and details of the occasion, along with family messages expressing Sarah's feelings towards her husband and her mother at the beginning of her experience as a mother.