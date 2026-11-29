The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 3:00 PM, at the Maronite Cathedral of St. George in downtown Beirut, with the family receiving condolences on Monday and Tuesday.

Elie Saab is experiencing a new loss years after the passing of his sister, Mona Saab, who died in 2004 at the age of 37 due to complications from breast cancer.

Saab is considered one of the most prominent Lebanese fashion designers who achieved global success, after he managed to cement his name in the fashion world and attract the most famous international stars and members of royal families with his designs that have been present at major international events.