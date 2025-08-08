الأخبار
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
عربي و دولي

منشور ترحيبي لبرّاك! (صور)

2025-08-08 | 11:57
منشور ترحيبي لبرّاك! (صور)
منشور ترحيبي لبرّاك! (صور)

نشر المبعوث الأميركي إلى سوريا وتركيا توم برّاك، عبر حسابه على منصة إكس، "يسرنا الترحيب بالمستشار الكبير مسعد بولس في إسطنبول، تُعدّ قيادته وتفانيه ومعرفته جسرًا قيّمًا لتنفيذ السياسة الأميركية في أفريقيا، حيث نتعاون معًا لتعزيز مبادرة الرئيس الأميركي للسلام والازدهار".

منشور ترحيبي لبرّاك! (صور)

عربي و دولي

توم براك

تركيا

لبنان

السعودية تندد بقرار نتنياهو
في الرياض وبهذا التوقيت.. إجتماع أمني بين لبنان وسوريا!

لا مفاوضات جديدة مع "قسد".. الحكومة السورية ترفض!
05:54

لا مفاوضات جديدة مع "قسد".. الحكومة السورية ترفض!

أعلنت الحكومة السورية السبت رفضها المشاركة في أي مفاوضات جديدة مع قوات سوريا الديموقراطية (قسد) بما في ذلك اجتماعات باريس، على خلفية مؤتمر موسع عقدته الإدارة الذاتية الكردية في شمال شرق البلاد، واعتبرته دمشق "ضربة" لجهود التفاوض الجارية.

05:54

لا مفاوضات جديدة مع "قسد".. الحكومة السورية ترفض!

أعلنت الحكومة السورية السبت رفضها المشاركة في أي مفاوضات جديدة مع قوات سوريا الديموقراطية (قسد) بما في ذلك اجتماعات باريس، على خلفية مؤتمر موسع عقدته الإدارة الذاتية الكردية في شمال شرق البلاد، واعتبرته دمشق "ضربة" لجهود التفاوض الجارية.

وزير الخارجية المصري: شددت مع نظيري التركي على أهمية مواجهة قرار إسرائيل باحتلال غزة
06:38
06:38
أكسيوس عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير: الخطة الهجومية على غزة لن تُنفذ على الفور
06:12
06:12
لا مفاوضات جديدة مع "قسد".. الحكومة السورية ترفض!
05:54
05:54
ترامب يعلن التوصل لاتفاق سلام "تاريخي" بين أرمينيا وأذربيجان
04:20
04:20
ترامب: سألتقي الرئيس الروسي بوتين قريبا وهو يرغب في مقابلتي في أقرب وقت ممكن
16:10
16:10
تدمير "رادار اسرائيلي".. إليكم تفاصيل العملية!
15:49
15:49
