4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات

عشية زيارته بيروت.. برّاك: الفرصة سانحة الآن!

2025-07-05 | 06:28
عشية زيارته بيروت.. برّاك: الفرصة سانحة الآن!
عشية زيارته بيروت.. برّاك: الفرصة سانحة الآن!

نشر المبعوث الأميركي، توم برّاك عبر حسابه على منصة "إكس"، "يستيقظ أمل لبنان! الفرصة سانحة الآن. إنها لحظة تاريخية لتجاوز الطائفية المتوترة في الماضي، وتحقيق وعد لبنان الحقيقي بأمل "بلد واحد، شعب واحد، جيش واحد". وكما دأب رئيس الولايات المتحدة على مشاركة العالم: "لبنان مكان عظيم، بشعب عظيم. فلنجعل لبنان عظيمًا من جديد".

عشية زيارته بيروت.. برّاك: الفرصة سانحة الآن!

محليات

توم براك

لبنان

رسالة.. من المفتي دريان إلى الشرع! (فيديو)
10:38

رسالة.. من المفتي دريان إلى الشرع! (فيديو)

رسالة مفتي الجمهورية اللبنانية الشيخ عبد اللطيف دريان الى الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع

10:38

رسالة.. من المفتي دريان إلى الشرع! (فيديو)

رسالة مفتي الجمهورية اللبنانية الشيخ عبد اللطيف دريان الى الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع

هنا بيروت - ادمون شماس - الحلقة الكاملة
Play
10:18
Play

هنا بيروت - ادمون شماس - الحلقة الكاملة

هنا بيروت - ادمون شماس - الحلقة الكاملة

10:18

هنا بيروت - ادمون شماس - الحلقة الكاملة

هنا بيروت - ادمون شماس - الحلقة الكاملة

"لا تسليم جزئي ولا كامل لسلاح حزب الله".. الجديد تكشف!
08:40

"لا تسليم جزئي ولا كامل لسلاح حزب الله".. الجديد تكشف!

علمت "الجديد" أن "حزب الله" الذي سلّم ردّه على ورقة توم برّاك ليل أمس إلى رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، أكد خلاله تمسكه بتطبيق قرار وقف إطلاق النار بكامل مندرجاته، وألا حاجة لاتفاق جديد يعيد النظر بما سبقه، مع التشديد على وجوب تطبيق اسرائيل لهذا القرار".

08:40

"لا تسليم جزئي ولا كامل لسلاح حزب الله".. الجديد تكشف!

علمت "الجديد" أن "حزب الله" الذي سلّم ردّه على ورقة توم برّاك ليل أمس إلى رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، أكد خلاله تمسكه بتطبيق قرار وقف إطلاق النار بكامل مندرجاته، وألا حاجة لاتفاق جديد يعيد النظر بما سبقه، مع التشديد على وجوب تطبيق اسرائيل لهذا القرار".

رسالة.. من المفتي دريان إلى الشرع! (فيديو)
10:38
هنا بيروت - ادمون شماس - الحلقة الكاملة
10:18
"لا تسليم جزئي ولا كامل لسلاح حزب الله".. الجديد تكشف!
08:40
"بصاروخين".. إستهداف سيارة في بنت جبيل (فيديو)
07:46
معلومات الجديد: لا تسليم جزئي ولا كامل لسلاح حزب الله والنقاش بالتنازلات الجزئية يأتي بعد الانسحاب الاسرائيلي من جنوب لبنان ويوضع ضمن إطار عملي وزمني لبناني
07:37
مصادر رسمية لـ #الجديد: إجتماع اللجنة الرئاسية سيتضمن تمسكاً لبنانياً رسمياً بحصرية السلاح بيد الدولة اللبنانية وحدها دون الإشارة إلى حوار داخلي بشأن هذا الملف وتنفيذ اسرائيل قرار وقف النار كاملاً
07:35
