فيديو - جيك بول أسقط أندريه أوغست بلكمة واحدة

فيديو - جيك بول أسقط أندريه أوغست بلكمة واحدة
رياضات متنوعة

2023-12-16 | 03:24
فيديو - جيك بول أسقط أندريه أوغست بلكمة واحدة

مواجهة بين الاميركيين جيك بول وأندريه أوغست داخل الحلبة


شهدت ليلة الجمعة في منتجع كاريبي مواجهة بين الاميركيين جيك بول وأندريه أوغست داخل الحلبة، حيث كان الاول يأمل في تكرار فوزه بالإجماع على منافسه السابق على لقب UFC نيت دياز في وقت سابق من هذا العام، فيما يسعى الثاني لاسقاط منافسه مع كل الضجيج المُثار حوله.
نجح بول، الملاكم واليوتيوبير المتألق، في تجنب اكثر من لكمة وتمكن من تحقيق وعده بإسقاط منافسه بالضربة القاضية في الجولة الاولى، مُسجلاً نجاحاً جديداً في مسيرته.
 
فيديو - جيك بول أسقط أندريه أوغست بلكمة واحدة

رياضة

رياضات متنوعة

جيك بول

أندريه أوغست

UFC

نيت دياز

المشاركة اللبنانية الناجحة متواصلة في بطولة انطاليا

المشاركة اللبنانية الناجحة متواصلة في بطولة انطاليا
2023-12-11

المشاركة اللبنانية الناجحة متواصلة في بطولة انطاليا

من خلال ٢٧ لاعباً ولاعبة في فئتي الناشئين والكبار

2023-12-11

المشاركة اللبنانية الناجحة متواصلة في بطولة انطاليا

من خلال ٢٧ لاعباً ولاعبة في فئتي الناشئين والكبار

فيديو - مايويذر يستعرض سيارته الجديدة .. 350 ألف يورو
2023-12-11

فيديو - مايويذر يستعرض سيارته الجديدة .. 350 ألف يورو

أراد الملاكم الأميركي الشهير اظهار غرابة أطواره وحبّه للشهرة

2023-12-11

فيديو - مايويذر يستعرض سيارته الجديدة .. 350 ألف يورو

أراد الملاكم الأميركي الشهير اظهار غرابة أطواره وحبّه للشهرة

أغلى صفقة في تاريخ الرياضة .. خارج كرة القدم
2023-12-11

أغلى صفقة في تاريخ الرياضة .. خارج كرة القدم

تتجاوز قيمة الصفقة انضمام رونالدو إلى النصر السعودي

2023-12-11

أغلى صفقة في تاريخ الرياضة .. خارج كرة القدم

تتجاوز قيمة الصفقة انضمام رونالدو إلى النصر السعودي

