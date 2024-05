فيديو - ألفاريز يجمع المجد من أطرافه الأربعة

The moment everything changed 🥊👀 @Canelo landed a devastating blow to knock @jaimemunguia15 to the canvas for the first time ever. #CaneloMunguia pic.twitter.com/5DFOuOU9Be

I think Canelo sees his younger self in Munguia, hungry & humble. I don’t think he really wanted to hurt the career of a young Mexican boxer by KO’ing him. Why else would he initiate the clinch when he’s not the one hurt. #CaneloMunguia pic.twitter.com/HV5IWnOGSJ