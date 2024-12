فيديو - موهبة شابة تُلامس رقم يوسين بولت

History made in Australia 🔥



Sprint sensation Gout Gout won the U18 race at the Australian All Schools Championships in an incredible 10.17 (0.9) 🇦🇺



That puts him sixth on the global U18 100m all-time list 🌏



In his heats, Gout clocked 10.04 (3.4) 🤯pic.twitter.com/AzxU4FkQil