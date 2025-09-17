الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
محليات
عربي و دولي
النشرة
إقتصاد
رياضة
خاص الجديد
فن و منوعات
تشاهدون الآن
منصاتنا الرقمية
البرامج الجدول
live
الجديد مباشر
مسلسلات
برامج اجتماعية
برامج سياسية
برامج ترفيهية
كوميديا
منوعات
نشرات اخبارية
وثائقيات
برامج زمان
٤ آب
بودكاست عالجديد
الجديد
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025

فيديو - ميسي قاد انتر ميامي للثأر من سياتل

Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
فيديو - ميسي قاد انتر ميامي للثأر من سياتل
A-
A+

كرة القدم

2025-09-17 | 00:25
فيديو - ميسي قاد انتر ميامي للثأر من سياتل

ثأر انتر ميامي لخسارته في نهائي كأس الدوريات

ثأر انتر ميامي لخسارته في نهائي كأس الدوريات (0-3)، بتغلبه (3-1) على سياتل ساوندرز، ضمن الجولة ... من الدوري الأميركي لكرة القدم.
وصنع النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، البالغ من العمر 38 عاما، الهدف الأول للإسباني جوردي ألبا في الدقيقة 12، ثم أضاف بنفسه الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 41، ليمنح ميامي تقدما( 2-0) في الشوط الأول من المواجهة الثأرية.
وعزز الأميركي إيان فراي النتيجة بهدف ثالث لميامي في الدقيقة 52، قبل أن يقلص المكسيكي أوبيـد فارغاس الفارق لسياتل في الدقيقة 69.



مقالات ذات صلة

فيديو - ميسي المبدع يقود انتر ميامي الى نهائي كأس الدوريات
2025-08-28

فيديو - ميسي المبدع يقود انتر ميامي الى نهائي كأس الدوريات

فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي الى فوز جديد
2025-08-17

فيديو - ميسي يقود انتر ميامي الى فوز جديد

إنتر ميامي يخشى تداعيات العقوبة على ميسي
2025-07-26

إنتر ميامي يخشى تداعيات العقوبة على ميسي

إنتر ميامي بقيادة ميسي يتفوّق على ريال مدريد
2025-07-11

إنتر ميامي بقيادة ميسي يتفوّق على ريال مدريد

فيديو - ميسي قاد انتر ميامي للثأر من سياتل

رياضة

كرة القدم

انتر ميامي

سياتل ساوندرز

ليونيل ميسي

العودة الى الأعلى
Aljadeed
لن يحلق شعره الا بخمس انتصارات متتالية لمانشستر يونايتد
فيديو - انقلب هتاف الجماهير الى أغنية لأن .. الطفل نائم

اقرأ ايضا في كرة القدم

فيديو - أكاديمية إنتر ميامي تسطّر سابقة: أطقم موسومة بشعار نجمها
00:50

فيديو - أكاديمية إنتر ميامي تسطّر سابقة: أطقم موسومة بشعار نجمها

أعلن نادي إنتر ميامي عن خطوة تاريخية في برنامج فئاته السنية

00:50

فيديو - أكاديمية إنتر ميامي تسطّر سابقة: أطقم موسومة بشعار نجمها

أعلن نادي إنتر ميامي عن خطوة تاريخية في برنامج فئاته السنية

مدير الـFBI يفاجئ الجميع بشعار ليفربول في مجلس الشيوخ
00:49

مدير الـFBI يفاجئ الجميع بشعار ليفربول في مجلس الشيوخ

أثار مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي (FBI) كاش باتيل ضجّة واسعة

00:49

مدير الـFBI يفاجئ الجميع بشعار ليفربول في مجلس الشيوخ

أثار مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي (FBI) كاش باتيل ضجّة واسعة

فيديو - موهبة برشلونة الواعدة يدهش بـ145 هدفاً في 52 مباراة
00:48

فيديو - موهبة برشلونة الواعدة يدهش بـ145 هدفاً في 52 مباراة

بعد تسجيله رقماً مذهلاً بلغ 145 هدفاً في آخر 52 مباراة

00:48

فيديو - موهبة برشلونة الواعدة يدهش بـ145 هدفاً في 52 مباراة

بعد تسجيله رقماً مذهلاً بلغ 145 هدفاً في آخر 52 مباراة

اخترنا لك
فيديو - أكاديمية إنتر ميامي تسطّر سابقة: أطقم موسومة بشعار نجمها
00:50
مدير الـFBI يفاجئ الجميع بشعار ليفربول في مجلس الشيوخ
00:49
فيديو - موهبة برشلونة الواعدة يدهش بـ145 هدفاً في 52 مباراة
00:48
هذه هي مدة غياب لامين يامال عن برشلونة
00:46

يحدث الآن

زوارنا يقرؤون الآن

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
بالفيديو

بالفيديو

الأكثر قراءة

المواضيع الشائعة

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
حمّل تطبيقنا الجديد
كل الأخبار والبرامج في مكان واحد
شاهد برامجك المفضلة
تابع البث المباشر
الإلغاء في أي وقت
إحصل عليه من
Google play
تنزيل من
App Store
X
يستخدم هذا الموقع ملف الإرتباط (الكوكيز)
نتفهّم أن خصوصيتك على الإنترنت أمر بالغ الأهمية، وموافقتك على تمكيننا من جمع بعض المعلومات الشخصية عنك يتطلب ثقة كبيرة منك. نحن نطلب منك هذه الموافقة لأنها ستسمح للجديد بتقديم تجربة أفضل من خلال التصفح بموقعنا. للمزيد من المعلومات يمكنك الإطلاع على سياسة الخصوصية الخاصة بموقعنا للمزيد اضغط هنا
أوافق
الأخبار
موقع البرامج
جدول البرامج
البث المباشر
تفضيلاتي
من نحن
اتصل بنا
أعلن معنا
الاستطلاعات
تطبيقات الجديد
آخر الأخبار
اشعارات
أبرز الأخبار
أخبار اليوم
الأكثر قراءة
المواضيع الشائعة
بالفيديو
محليات
عربي و دولي
إقتصاد
النشرة
مقدمة النشرة المسائية
رياضة
كرة القدم
كرة السلة
التنس
رياضات ميكانيكية
رياضات متنوعة
فن و منوعات
فن
منوعات
نشرات الطقس
خاص الجديد
شباب و كشافة
تشاهدون الآن
4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
سياسة الخصوصية
الشروط والأحكام
© جميع الحقوق محفوظة
قناة الجديد
2025