فيديو - قصة عبد الرحيم وحيدة وريال مدريد

كرة القدم

2025-09-21 | 01:05
أحد الناجين من زلزال المغرب عام ٢٠٢٣

عبد الرحيم وحيدة، أحد الناجين من زلزال المغرب عام ٢٠٢٣، فقد فيه والديه وجده واثنين من أشقائه.
مباشرةً بعد الزلزال، شوهد وهو يبكي مرتدياً قميص ريال مدريد على شاشة التلفزيون.
شاهده النادي، فدعاه إلى مدريد، وساعده على الانتقال إلى المدينة للدراسة هناك، ووقع معه في أكاديمية كرة القدم
وهذا الأسبوع، حصل على توقيع جميع لاعبي الفريق على قميصه، بالإضافة إلى توقيع الرئيس فلورنتينو بيريث.
بالأمس، بدأ مباراة ريال مدريد ضد إسبانيول، تكريماً من النادي الإسباني له ولتجربته المؤلمة.



