فيديو - لاعب يعتدي على زميله في مباراة

4 آب "الحقيقة الضائعة"
كرة القدم

2026-01-10 | 00:40
خلال مباراة ودية جمعت لوغانو مع فيكتوريا بلزن

خلال مباراة ودية جمعت لوغانو مع فيكتوريا بلزن التشيكي، وانتهت الى التعادل (2-2)، قام لاعب الفريق السويسري كيفن بيرينس بالاعتداء على زميله جيورغوس كوتسياس ودفعه أرضاً، في مشهد غريب ولافت.



فيديو - طرد لاعب اعتدى على مشجع شتمه
2025-11-06

فيديو - طرد لاعب اعتدى على مشجع شتمه

فيديو - عراك بين لاعبين ومشجعين يوقف مباراة
2025-10-20

فيديو - عراك بين لاعبين ومشجعين يوقف مباراة

اعتداء جماعي يوقف مباراة كرة قدم
2025-11-01

اعتداء جماعي يوقف مباراة كرة قدم

مقتل لاعب خلال المباراة والسبب "سحر" لا يُصدّق
2025-12-25

مقتل لاعب خلال المباراة والسبب "سحر" لا يُصدّق

تكريم رئاسي لـ"لومومبا فيا"
02:24

تكريم رئاسي لـ"لومومبا فيا"

تصدّر المشجع الكونغولي المشهد الجماهيري في كأس أمم أفريقيا

02:24

تكريم رئاسي لـ"لومومبا فيا"

تصدّر المشجع الكونغولي المشهد الجماهيري في كأس أمم أفريقيا

مجارف الجماهير تُنقذ التحضيرات لقمة الدوري الهولندي
02:23

مجارف الجماهير تُنقذ التحضيرات لقمة الدوري الهولندي

تحوّلت أجواء الشتاء القاسية في إقليم فريزلاند إلى مشهد تضامن

02:23

مجارف الجماهير تُنقذ التحضيرات لقمة الدوري الهولندي

تحوّلت أجواء الشتاء القاسية في إقليم فريزلاند إلى مشهد تضامن

السير أليكس فيرغوسون حزين بسبب موت حصان
02:22

السير أليكس فيرغوسون حزين بسبب موت حصان

تلقّى فريق المدرب بول نيكولز صفعة كبيرة

02:22

السير أليكس فيرغوسون حزين بسبب موت حصان

تلقّى فريق المدرب بول نيكولز صفعة كبيرة

