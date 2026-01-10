فيديو - لاعب يعتدي على زميله في مباراة

In a friendly between FC Lugano and Viktoria Plzeň today, striker Kevin Behrens attacked teammate Giorgos Koutsias and pushed him to the ground…
It is reported he shouted "You little freak, be quiet" to his teammate. pic.twitter.com/uYeZfbOiKC
— george (@StokeyyG2) January 9, 2026
In a friendly between FC Lugano and Viktoria Plzeň today, striker Kevin Behrens attacked teammate Giorgos Koutsias and pushed him to the ground…
It is reported he shouted "You little freak, be quiet" to his teammate. pic.twitter.com/uYeZfbOiKC
تصدّر المشجع الكونغولي المشهد الجماهيري في كأس أمم أفريقيا
تحوّلت أجواء الشتاء القاسية في إقليم فريزلاند إلى مشهد تضامن
تلقّى فريق المدرب بول نيكولز صفعة كبيرة