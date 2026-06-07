فيديو - بين برشلونة وريال مدريد، من فاز بدعاء بابا روما؟

Real Madrid vs Barça? "That's easy...the Pope is for all teams, but Prevost is Real Madrid" #españa @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/MJQn41QSw5 — Elise Ann Allen (@eliseannallen) June 6, 2026

The moment when Pope Leo XIV received the Mexico jersey and blessed the Mexican National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. ❤️🏆🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0EHTAOZFMF — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) June 7, 2026