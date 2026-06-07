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فيديو - بين برشلونة وريال مدريد، من فاز بدعاء بابا روما؟

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فيديو - بين برشلونة وريال مدريد، من فاز بدعاء بابا روما؟
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كرة القدم

2026-06-07 | 02:54
فيديو - بين برشلونة وريال مدريد، من فاز بدعاء بابا روما؟

مع بداية زيارة البابا لاوون الرابع عشر إلى إسبانيا

تحوّل سؤال كروي عابر على متن الطائرة البابوية المتّجهة من روما إلى مدريد إلى واحدة من أكثر اللقطات تداولًا مع بداية زيارة البابا لاوون الرابع عشر إلى إسبانيا، بعدما سُئل عن موقفه من أشهر ثنائيّة في كرة القدم الإسبانية: ريال مدريد أم برشلونة؟
وجاءت الإجابة دبلوماسيّة في بدايتها، لكنها واضحة في نهايتها، إذ قال البابا ما معناه إنّه، بصفته بابا الكنيسة، يقف على مسافة واحدة من جميع الفرق، قبل أن يضيف بروح مرحة "لكنّ بريفوست مع ريال مدريد"، في إشارة إلى اسمه قبل انتخابه بابا، روبرت بريفوست. 
وقال البابا أيضاً أنه يشجع المنتخب الأميركي، فهو مواطن يحمل الجنسيتين الأميركية والبيروفية، كما بارك قميص منتخب المكسيك.



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فيديو - بين برشلونة وريال مدريد، من فاز بدعاء بابا روما؟

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EA لا تخطئ منذ 2010، فمن بطل مونديال 2026؟
03:02

EA لا تخطئ منذ 2010، فمن بطل مونديال 2026؟

في محاكاة جديدة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا بين الجماهير

03:02

EA لا تخطئ منذ 2010، فمن بطل مونديال 2026؟

في محاكاة جديدة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا بين الجماهير

في عمر 45 عامًا وقّع لنادٍ جديد
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في عمر 45 عامًا وقّع لنادٍ جديد

رفض المهاجم الإسباني المخضرم إنهاء مسيرته الكروية

03:01

في عمر 45 عامًا وقّع لنادٍ جديد

رفض المهاجم الإسباني المخضرم إنهاء مسيرته الكروية

من هي ماريا؟ اللاعب رقم 27 في قائمة إسبانيا؟
02:59

من هي ماريا؟ اللاعب رقم 27 في قائمة إسبانيا؟

لم تكن الصورة مجرّد تفصيل في غرفة الملابس

02:59

من هي ماريا؟ اللاعب رقم 27 في قائمة إسبانيا؟

لم تكن الصورة مجرّد تفصيل في غرفة الملابس

اخترنا لك
EA لا تخطئ منذ 2010، فمن بطل مونديال 2026؟
03:02
في عمر 45 عامًا وقّع لنادٍ جديد
03:01
من هي ماريا؟ اللاعب رقم 27 في قائمة إسبانيا؟
02:59
لماذا اعتذر باتريس إيفرا من لامين يامال؟
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