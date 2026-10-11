Maha El Soghayar Appears in a Hijab Again and Asks for Prayers for Her Son Yassin El Sakka After a Health Problem

Egyptian TV presenter Maha El Soghayar has returned to social media after staying away from the spotlight for some time. She shared a new photo with her son, Yassin El Sakka, the son of Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka, from inside a hospital.

In the photo, Maha appeared wearing a hijab again, drawing attention from her followers. Her appearance came as her son was recovering from surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.

Maha shared the photo through the Story feature on her official Instagram account. She appeared standing beside Yassin, showing her love and support for him during this difficult time.

She also posted an emotional message expressing her concern for her son and wishing him a quick recovery.

"Get well soon, my love," she wrote, before asking her followers to pray for him, saying, "Please pray for his recovery."

Maha El Soghayar's Appearance in a Hijab Draws Attention

The photo attracted attention not only because of Yassin's health condition but also because Maha appeared wearing a hijab again, especially after being away from the media for some time.

Her latest appearance came during a difficult family moment. She chose to share a personal photo from the hospital to show her support for her son and her determination to stay by his side until he recovers.

Ahmed El Sakka Supports His Son After Surgery

Meanwhile, Yassin El Sakka is receiving medical care after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in his knee following an injury that required hospital treatment.

His father, actor Ahmed El Sakka, along with other family members, has been closely following his health condition and supporting him throughout his treatment and recovery.

The hospital had previously announced that Yassin was receiving treatment and shared a photo of him with his father, Ahmed El Sakka, wishing him a speedy recovery.

However, the hospital did not provide further details about the seriousness of his injury or how long his recovery might take.

This family moment has once again brought attention to Maha El Soghayar and Ahmed El Sakka, who have both made sure to stand by their son during his health difficulties despite their separation.

Their support has also received warm reactions from followers, who continue to send prayers and good wishes to Yassin, hoping he will recover quickly and return to his normal life as soon as possible.