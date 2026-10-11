News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maha El Soghayar Appears in a Hijab Again and Asks for Prayers for Her Son Yassin El Sakka After a Health Problem
Maha El Soghayar Appears in a Hijab Again and Asks for Prayers for Her Son Yassin El Sakka After a Health Problem
A-
A+

Maha El Soghayar Appears in a Hijab Again and Asks for Prayers for Her Son Yassin El Sakka After a Health Problem

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-11 | 11:11
Maha El Soghayar Appears in a Hijab Again and Asks for Prayers for Her Son Yassin El Sakka After a Health Problem
Back to top
Aljadeed
Maha El Soghayar Appears in a Hijab Again and Asks for Prayers for Her Son Yassin El Sakka After a Health Problem

Egyptian TV presenter Maha El Soghayar has returned to social media after staying away from the spotlight for some time. She shared a new photo with her son, Yassin El Sakka, the son of Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka, from inside a hospital.

In the photo, Maha appeared wearing a hijab again, drawing attention from her followers. Her appearance came as her son was recovering from surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.
Maha shared the photo through the Story feature on her official Instagram account. She appeared standing beside Yassin, showing her love and support for him during this difficult time.
She also posted an emotional message expressing her concern for her son and wishing him a quick recovery.
"Get well soon, my love," she wrote, before asking her followers to pray for him, saying, "Please pray for his recovery."
Maha El Soghayar's Appearance in a Hijab Draws Attention
The photo attracted attention not only because of Yassin's health condition but also because Maha appeared wearing a hijab again, especially after being away from the media for some time.
Her latest appearance came during a difficult family moment. She chose to share a personal photo from the hospital to show her support for her son and her determination to stay by his side until he recovers.
Ahmed El Sakka Supports His Son After Surgery
Meanwhile, Yassin El Sakka is receiving medical care after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in his knee following an injury that required hospital treatment.
His father, actor Ahmed El Sakka, along with other family members, has been closely following his health condition and supporting him throughout his treatment and recovery.
The hospital had previously announced that Yassin was receiving treatment and shared a photo of him with his father, Ahmed El Sakka, wishing him a speedy recovery.
However, the hospital did not provide further details about the seriousness of his injury or how long his recovery might take.
This family moment has once again brought attention to Maha El Soghayar and Ahmed El Sakka, who have both made sure to stand by their son during his health difficulties despite their separation.
Their support has also received warm reactions from followers, who continue to send prayers and good wishes to Yassin, hoping he will recover quickly and return to his normal life as soon as possible.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Mohamed Sami Surprises Mai Omar with a Luxury Lamborghini for Her Birthday
11:14

Mohamed Sami Surprises Mai Omar with a Luxury Lamborghini for Her Birthday

Egyptian director Mohamed Sami celebrated his wife, actress Mai Omar's birthday in a special way by surprising her with an expensive gift: a luxury Lamborghini decorated with a large bouquet of flowers. The romantic gesture caught the attention of fans and created a buzz on social media.

11:14

Mohamed Sami Surprises Mai Omar with a Luxury Lamborghini for Her Birthday

Egyptian director Mohamed Sami celebrated his wife, actress Mai Omar's birthday in a special way by surprising her with an expensive gift: a luxury Lamborghini decorated with a large bouquet of flowers. The romantic gesture caught the attention of fans and created a buzz on social media.

Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public
08:26

Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public

With the circulation of the news of Mubarak Al Hajri's son's death, questions emerged about the life of the husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, specifically the identity of his first wife and the story of his marriage to Ahlam, which began while he was married to his cousin, according to press reports.

08:26

Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public

With the circulation of the news of Mubarak Al Hajri's son's death, questions emerged about the life of the husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, specifically the identity of his first wife and the story of his marriage to Ahlam, which began while he was married to his cousin, according to press reports.

Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi
06:22

Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi

The family of Qatari businessman Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, was struck by the loss of his son, Ali Mubarak Mohammed bin Fahed Al Hajri, at the age of 33, amidst messages of condolence and sympathy to the family in their grief.

06:22

Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi

The family of Qatari businessman Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, was struck by the loss of his son, Ali Mubarak Mohammed bin Fahed Al Hajri, at the age of 33, amidst messages of condolence and sympathy to the family in their grief.

Recommended for you
Mohamed Sami Surprises Mai Omar with a Luxury Lamborghini for Her Birthday
11:14
Who is Mubarak Al Hajri's first wife? Details revealed to the public
08:26
Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi
06:22
Bissan Ismail and Hana El Zahed Set Social Media Abuzz with a Fun Dance to “Khatya”!
2026-10-10

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026