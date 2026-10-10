Bissan Ismail and Hana El Zahed Set Social Media Abuzz with a Fun Dance to “Khatya”!

Hana El Zahed shared the video on her Instagram account, appearing in a simple white outfit with her long blonde hair flowing over her shoulders. She was seen singing and swaying to the rhythm of “Khatya” before Bissan Ismail unexpectedly joined her, dancing and singing alongside her in front of the camera.

The video captured several playful moments between the two stars as they exchanged smiles, laughter, and dance moves. Their natural chemistry and spontaneity gave the clip a lighthearted atmosphere, far removed from formal celebrity appearances or traditional entertainment events.

Hana made no secret of her admiration for Bissan’s song, captioning the video with a message indicating that it was one of her favorite tracks, accompanied by a pink heart emoji. Her comment reflected her appreciation for the song, which has gained significant popularity since its release.

The video quickly attracted attention from followers, who shared it across various social media platforms and expressed their admiration for the cheerful atmosphere between the two stars. Many particularly enjoyed seeing a spontaneous and playful side of their personalities.

This appearance comes as Bissan Ismail continues to strengthen her presence in the music industry. After beginning her career as a social media content creator, she successfully transitioned into releasing songs and building a growing fan base.

In 2025, Bissan released “Khatya” in collaboration with singer Fouad Junaid. The track gained widespread popularity across digital platforms, alongside other successful releases such as “Alash” and “Najma.”

She also recently released her song “Aal Ain,” which garnered millions of views, further highlighting her continued success in the music scene.

Meanwhile, Hana El Zahed remains active in film and television while maintaining a strong presence on social media, where she frequently shares candid moments and entertaining videos from her daily life with her followers.