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Introduction to the Evening News 02-11-2026

2026-11-02 | 13:21
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Introduction to the Evening News 02-11-2026

Today, the Beirut-Damascus road was traveled at the level of the Deputy Prime Minister, along with a ministerial delegation holding portfolios in education and social affairs, and the Minister of Labor in his governmental rather than partisan capacity. The Lebanese delegation, fully equipped, carried the basket of pending issues between the two countries with the intention of finding possible solutions and reactivating joint cooperation. The-treatment meetings began, and behind the declared titles, according to diplomatic sources to Al Jadeed, an agreement was reached on a number of key points, including increased political and security coordination to guard against the danger of Israeli expansion in both Lebanon and Syria, in addition to the need to control the borders. The Lebanese side was asked to increase monitoring and follow-up to curb what might be smuggled across border crossings. As for the Lebanese side, it spoke directly about the issue of the Syrian presence in Lebanon and the need to work on organizing and framing it within programs for safe and dignified return. The Syrian side showed an understanding of the issue. The practical clauses of the joint understandings were referred to the anticipated meeting of the High Committee late this month, which will be chaired on the Lebanese side by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during a second visit to Damascus. From the Masnaa road, which is passable in both directions, to the southern road paved with the risks of escalation, ongoing raids, leveling, and destruction, scenarios intersect between ebb and flow amidst a rhythm where the chances of calm and the signs of war race against each other. Attention turns to the broader file, where the American-Iranian track has not seen its negotiation doors closed despite escalating military threats. Following a round of talks in Doha, the Iranian negotiating delegation left the Qatari capital after staying for three consecutive days. The Qatari role on the mediation and negotiation lines gains its pivotal importance through perseverance, determination, and gaining credibility with various parties to the issue. Hence, choices crowd between achieving a settlement and resuming the war, amid intensified efforts and the readiness of the parties to continue the track while the circulation of a draft proposal for a possible agreement continues, which may shed its solutions on all fronts of the region, including Lebanon. At that point, scenarios applicable on the Lebanese ground may be circulated, including an Iranian commitment to address Hezbollah's weapons in exchange for an American commitment to a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon that may pave the way for completing negotiations and security arrangements. All of this seems postponed and pending a midterm milestone that places the United States under the gaze of a world awaiting victory or defeat between Republicans and Democrats. Upon the outcome of the results, the priorities of the future agenda will be reflected, ranging from the files of war and negotiation to foreign policy and the redrawing of the region with its wars, settlements, crossings, and corridors. Tomorrow, the starting whistle blows.
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