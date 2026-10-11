Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi

The family of Qatari businessman Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, was struck by the loss of his son, Ali Mubarak Mohammed bin Fahed Al Hajri, at the age of 33, amidst messages of condolence and sympathy to the family in their grief.