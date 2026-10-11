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Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi
Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi
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Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-11 | 06:22
Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi
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Aljadeed
Details and date of the burial of the son of Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Ahlam Al Shamsi

The family of Qatari businessman Mubarak Al Hajri, husband of Emirati artist Ahlam Al Shamsi, was struck by the loss of his son, Ali Mubarak Mohammed bin Fahed Al Hajri, at the age of 33, amidst messages of condolence and sympathy to the family in their grief.

Ahlam announced the news of the passing via her account on the "X" platform, mourning her husband's son with touching words, writing: "Remaining is to God, may God have mercy on you, dear Ali, may God compensate your youth in Paradise." She also shared the obituary announcement which included the deceased's name, funeral details, and the location for receiving condolences, praying for mercy and forgiveness for him, and patience and solace for his family.
According to the obituary announcement, the deceased is the brother of Mohammed Mubarak bin Fahed Al Hajri and Fahed Mubarak bin Fahed Al Hajri. The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held today, Sunday, October 11, 2026, after the Asr prayer at Mesaimeer Cemetery in the State of Qatar, where he will be laid to rest. The family will receive male condolences in the Al Dafna area of the capital, Doha, starting Sunday evening after the Maghrib prayer.

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