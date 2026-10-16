Haya Maraachli Turns Heads in an Elegant Mermaid-Style Gown at the El Gouna Film Festival

Actress Haya Maraachli captured attention during her appearance on the red carpet at the El Gouna Film Festival, choosing an elegant look that combined simplicity and glamour. Steering away from bold colors and extravagant designs, she embraced a soft, feminine style that highlighted her natural beauty and sophisticated fashion sense.

Haya dazzled in a floor-length champagne-colored evening gown featuring a classic mermaid silhouette. The fitted design accentuated her figure before gradually flaring out toward the bottom, ending in a delicate train that gracefully swept the floor.

One of the gown's most striking features was its off-the-shoulder neckline, complemented by delicate straps that gently draped over her arms. This romantic detail added a feminine touch to the design, while the subtle champagne shade beautifully complemented her skin tone and enhanced the outfit's timeless elegance.

The gown stood out not only for its silhouette and color but also for its intricate embellishments. A sheer layer of tulle was adorned with delicate silver and crystal embroidery, arranged in flowing, wave-like patterns across the fabric. The embellishments were concentrated around the waist before gradually becoming lighter toward the skirt, creating a shimmering effect under the red carpet lights.

For her beauty look, Haya opted for a natural and understated approach. She wore her long, dark hair loose, allowing it to cascade effortlessly over her shoulders and down her back, with a simple middle part. The relaxed hairstyle perfectly complemented the gown's delicate and refined aesthetic.

Her makeup followed the popular "soft glam" trend, focusing on subtly enhancing her facial features. She chose a radiant complexion with light touches of highlighter, warm earthy eyeshadow, and a delicate eyeliner that defined her eyes. A soft pink-peach lipstick completed her fresh and youthful makeup look.

Haya finished her outfit with delicate dangling diamond earrings, avoiding excessive jewelry and accessories to keep the focus on the gown's intricate details and shimmering embroidery.

With this appearance, Haya Maraachli delivered a sophisticated and feminine fashion statement, effortlessly blending classic elegance with modern touches and establishing herself as one of the eye-catching stars on the red carpet at the El Gouna Film Festival.