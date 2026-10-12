Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril

Egyptian actor Maged El Masry has shared an emotional message with his fans and followers, just days after the heartbreaking death of his infant grandson Younes. In his message, the actor expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported and comforted his family during this difficult time, while also appealing to the public to pray for his other grandson, Jibril, for his health and well-being.



El Masry posted the message through his official Instagram Stories, thanking everyone who offered condolences to him and his family, whether through phone calls or messages. Despite the painful loss, he emphasized his acceptance of God's will and destiny.



He began his message by saying, "Praise be to God for His decree and destiny, always and forever."



He continued, "May God reward you all for your kindness, bless you, and accept your prayers."



The Egyptian actor also expressed his appreciation to everyone who stood by his family during the past few difficult days, writing, "My heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to everyone who comforted us, offered condolences, stood by our side, called, or sent messages. Please forgive me if I was unable to respond to all the calls and messages."



He concluded this part of his message with a heartfelt prayer, asking God to protect everyone from experiencing harm or loss involving their loved ones.



However, El Masry's message went beyond thanking those who had offered their condolences. The actor also raised concerns among his followers after asking them to pray for his other grandson, Jibril, prompting speculation about the child's health. He did not disclose any further details about his condition.



In his appeal, El Masry wrote, "We kindly ask you to sincerely pray for Jibril, that God may bless him, grant him safety and complete recovery, and keep him in the best possible health."



His appeal came shortly after the tragedy that struck the family following the death of his infant grandson Younes, deepening public sympathy for the Egyptian actor and his loved ones. Fans responded with prayers and heartfelt wishes for Jibril's health and recovery.



The news of Younes' death had previously sparked widespread sadness among El Masry's fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom extended their condolences and support to the grieving family.



His latest message has once again drawn attention to the difficult circumstances his family is facing, particularly following his emotional appeal for prayers for his second grandson.