Actress Hager Ahmed’s Husband Released in Sabry Nakhnoakh Case as Court Postpones Trial

The defendants are accused of using force, making threats, and carrying out a robbery linked to a financial dispute at a car showroom.

The decision came during the second court hearing, where the judges listened to statements from the showroom owners. Their lawyers had submitted an official agreement confirming that both sides had reached a settlement and that the owners had dropped their complaint.

The court also decided to postpone the next hearing until December 13, 2026, to continue the legal process.

Sabry Nakhnoakh arrived at the courthouse under heavy security. Police officers were stationed around the building, while extra security measures were put in place at the entrances to control access and maintain order during the hearing.

During the court proceedings, the lawyer representing the showroom owners explained that two of the defendants had acted as mediators in an attempt to resolve the financial dispute between the showroom owner and Sabry N