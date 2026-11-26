Introduction of the Evening News 26-11-2026

In Lailaki, the "Van Number Four" front flared up between members of the same mafia kin/ It started with a personal dispute over a parking spot and protection money/ and ended with an automatic weapon clash that caused injuries/ which the Lebanese Army cordoned off, carrying out raids resulting in the arrest of some suspects while pursuing others/ The mission did not end at the Lailaki-Kafaat security square, but extended to the army command's announcement of raiding a hunting cartridge manufacturing plant in the town of Bkhشتayh Aley, where a large quantity of highly dangerous military gunpowder was seized/ in addition to weapons and military equipment/ And pending the clarification of the intended use after the arrest of three Syrians, the state through its three presidencies marked World Olive Day by planting olive trees in the gardens of the palaces// The three saplings do not compensate for what the land of the South has lost of thousands of ancient trees, whether through deliberate burning or blatant theft/ Both of which are considered full-fledged war crimes committed by the Israeli , as documented by images and testimonies of field owners, some of whom have filed lawsuits in international courts/ However, the occasion had its resonance specifically in Ain al-Tineh, following Baabda and the Grand Serail/ where Speaker Nabih Berri considered that uprooting ancient olive trees is a precursor to eliminating the South// Berri reassured that the oil and olive harvest in Lebanon has triumphed/ and in response to a question about whether the situation in Lebanon is reassuring and civil peace is fine/ he replied: "From here to the gates of heaven"// And before the gates of heaven open and answer prayers/ earthly efforts for solutions have not stopped/ In this context, the visit of Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan to Washington stood out as part of coordination efforts between the Saudi and American sides regarding the Lebanese file/ according to American sources who added to Al-Jadeed that the coming weeks will witness international action to support Lebanon and boost its economy/ Ben Farhan's visit to the US capital comes after a phone call addressing Lebanese affairs between Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his counterpart Marco Rubio, which was important and fruitful according to the same sources// Lebanon is reaping today what it sowed from the absence of sovereignty, the proliferation of weapons and security chaos, compounded by a heavy legacy of demands and social burdens/ And until it reaps the fruits of these endeavors, it looks forward to an UN solution that spares the South the danger of a vacuum/ On this front, Al-Jadeed information spoke of a serious endeavor to postpone any UN decision regarding Lebanon until the middle of next year/ Amid Israel's intransigence in rejecting any international force as part of its effort to entrench the occupation/ the Israeli Army Radio quoted military officials expecting a difficult winter in Lebanon/ and reported that thousands of soldiers will spend the winter deep inside occupied Lebanese territory for the first time since the year 2000 amidst a severe crisis in the army budget/ While Channel 15 reported a "tense" phone call that recently took place between Netanyahu and Trump regarding Iran/ the Israeli opposition made progress towards overthrowing him with a series of laws passed by the new Knesset/ removing him from the levers of power and bringing him closer and closer to the threshold of prison/ Will Benjamin's era end well?