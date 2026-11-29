According to the test results conducted by the Turkish Council of Forensic Medicine, no drugs were detected in the samples of the aforementioned artists, while the test results of four other individuals are still pending announcement.

These developments come following a wide-scale security campaign carried out by Turkish authorities, targeting a number of well-known figures in artistic, media, and business circles, as part of investigations overseen by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

The campaign had sparked widespread uproar in the Turkish artistic community after it included prominent names, among them Özcan Deniz, Burcu Özberk, and Deniz Çakır.

According to reports by Turkish media outlets, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 35 people, while authorities managed to detain 24 of them, as part of investigations dealing with suspicions related to drug use, possession, trafficking, and provision, alongside other suspicions linked to prostitution.

While investigations continue to uncover the circumstances of the case, all eyes remain focused on the results of the remaining examinations and upcoming judicial procedures, noting that negative test results do not necessarily mean the end of all legal procedures related to the case.