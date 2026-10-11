Mohamed Sami Surprises Mai Omar with a Luxury Lamborghini for Her Birthday

Egyptian director Mohamed Sami celebrated his wife, actress Mai Omar's birthday in a special way by surprising her with an expensive gift: a luxury Lamborghini decorated with a large bouquet of flowers. The romantic gesture caught the attention of fans and created a buzz on social media.

Mai Omar shared the surprise in a video posted on her official Instagram account, showing off the new car her husband had given her for her birthday. The celebration reflected Mohamed Sami's efforts to make the occasion unforgettable for his wife.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with many fans sending birthday wishes to the Egyptian actress. Others expressed their admiration for the luxury gift and the special way Sami chose to surprise his wife.

A Luxury Car for the Second Year in a Row

Interestingly, this is not the first time Mohamed Sami has given his wife a luxury car as a birthday gift.

Last year, he surprised her with a Rolls-Royce, and this year, he repeated the gesture with a Lamborghini. The expensive gift quickly became a popular topic among fans of the couple.

The celebration also brought attention back to the relationship between the Egyptian director and his wife. The couple often share moments from their family life with their followers, including special occasions, celebrations, and professional achievements.

A Relationship Built on Love and Mutual Support

Mohamed Sami and Mai Omar are considered one of the most well-known couples in the Egyptian entertainment industry.

They have shared both a marriage and a professional partnership for many years, often showing their love and support for each other at public events and on social media.

Mohamed Sami has frequently expressed his pride in his wife and her success as an actress. Mai Omar, in return, has often spoken about his important role in her personal life and acting career.

From a Rolls-Royce last year to a Lamborghini this year, Mohamed Sami has once again attracted attention with his birthday gift to Mai Omar.

The special surprise turned her birthday into a widely discussed occasion on social media, as fans celebrated the moment and shared their reactions to the couple's latest romantic gesture.