Elissa Wins New Court Ruling Against Watary in Dubai

According to a statement released by Elissa’s legal team, the court issued its ruling on October 14, 2026, ordering Watary to disconnect itself from the singer’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms and hand over the necessary access credentials.

The ruling also confirmed that the distribution agreement between the two parties had expired on August 12, 2023, resolving the specific dispute brought before the Dubai court.

The decision comes after years of legal disagreements between Elissa and Watary over the digital distribution of her music, management of her online platforms, and intellectual property rights.

Elissa’s legal representatives described the ruling as an important development in protecting artists’ intellectual and moral rights in the digital entertainment industry.

The statement also highlighted the legal cooperation between Al Tamimi & Company in the United Arab Emirates and the Lebanese law firm representing Elissa, whose teams worked together throughout the proceedings.

In a pointed message directed at those who had previously celebrated legal victories in the dispute, the statement declared that court rulings are not written through social media posts or commemorative photographs.

The latest development follows earlier legal proceedings in Dubai. In June 2026, Watary announced that Dubai's Court of Cassation had overturned a previous ruling related to Elissa’s YouTube channel and referred the case back to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration.

With the newly announced ruling, Elissa's legal team maintains that the dispute over access to her digital platforms has now been resolved in her favor.

However, the decision concerns the specific matter examined by the Dubai court and does not necessarily mean that all legal disputes between the singer and Watary have concluded.

Elissa also expressed her gratitude to the UAE judiciary, reaffirmed her confidence in the Lebanese judicial system, and thanked the legal teams involved in pursuing the case.

As of the announcement, Watary had not issued a new public response to the latest ruling.

The details of the October 14 ruling are based on the statement issued on Elissa’s behalf and have not been independently verified against the court's full written judgment.