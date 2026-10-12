News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elissa stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia: &quot;God protect the Kingdom and its people&quot;
Elissa stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia: "God protect the Kingdom and its people"
A-
A+

Elissa stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia: "God protect the Kingdom and its people"

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-12 | 07:02
Elissa stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia: "God protect the Kingdom and its people"
Back to top
Aljadeed
Elissa stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia: "God protect the Kingdom and its people"

Lebanese artist Elissa expressed her solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following recent events, posting a message via social media calling for the protection of the Kingdom and everyone living in it

 Elissa wrote: "God protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, and its residents from any aggression and perpetuate its security and stability," attaching her comment with the Saudi flag and prayer emojis and a picture of the Saudi flag, joining artists who expressed their support for Saudi Arabia and their wishes for its safety
 

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Nawal Al Zoghbi responds to being described as "stuck" in Riyadh: I am among my family, and what affects them affects me.
06:39

Nawal Al Zoghbi responds to being described as "stuck" in Riyadh: I am among my family, and what affects them affects me.

Lebanese artist Nawal Al Zoghbi refused to be described as "stuck" in Riyadh, after an account on the "X" platform circulated a publication indicating the difficulty of her return to Lebanon following her performance at a wedding in Saudi Arabia, due to security developments and the impact on flight operations.

06:39

Nawal Al Zoghbi responds to being described as "stuck" in Riyadh: I am among my family, and what affects them affects me.

Lebanese artist Nawal Al Zoghbi refused to be described as "stuck" in Riyadh, after an account on the "X" platform circulated a publication indicating the difficulty of her return to Lebanon following her performance at a wedding in Saudi Arabia, due to security developments and the impact on flight operations.

Actress Hager Ahmed’s Husband Released in Sabry Nakhnoakh Case as Court Postpones Trial
03:33

Actress Hager Ahmed’s Husband Released in Sabry Nakhnoakh Case as Court Postpones Trial

The Cairo Criminal Court, meeting in the Fifth Settlement district, decided on Sunday, October 11, 2026, to release businessman Ahmed El Haddad, the husband of Egyptian actress Hager Ahmed, in a case involving Sabry Nakhnoakh and 10 other defendants.

03:33

Actress Hager Ahmed’s Husband Released in Sabry Nakhnoakh Case as Court Postpones Trial

The Cairo Criminal Court, meeting in the Fifth Settlement district, decided on Sunday, October 11, 2026, to release businessman Ahmed El Haddad, the husband of Egyptian actress Hager Ahmed, in a case involving Sabry Nakhnoakh and 10 other defendants.

Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril
03:15

Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril

Egyptian actor Maged El Masry has shared an emotional message with his fans and followers, just days after the heartbreaking death of his infant grandson Younes. In his message, the actor expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported and comforted his family during this difficult time, while also appealing to the public to pray for his other grandson, Jibril, for his health and well-being.

03:15

Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril

Egyptian actor Maged El Masry has shared an emotional message with his fans and followers, just days after the heartbreaking death of his infant grandson Younes. In his message, the actor expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported and comforted his family during this difficult time, while also appealing to the public to pray for his other grandson, Jibril, for his health and well-being.

Recommended for you
Nawal Al Zoghbi responds to being described as "stuck" in Riyadh: I am among my family, and what affects them affects me.
06:39
Actress Hager Ahmed’s Husband Released in Sabry Nakhnoakh Case as Court Postpones Trial
03:33
Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril
03:15
Mohamed Sami Surprises Mai Omar with a Luxury Lamborghini for Her Birthday
11:14

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026