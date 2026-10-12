Elissa stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia: "God protect the Kingdom and its people"
Lebanese artist Elissa expressed her solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following recent events, posting a message via social media calling for the protection of the Kingdom and everyone living in it
Elissa wrote: "God protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, and its residents from any aggression and perpetuate its security and stability," attaching her comment with the Saudi flag and prayer emojis and a picture of the Saudi flag, joining artists who expressed their support for Saudi Arabia and their wishes for its safety