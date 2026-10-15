Mohamed posted the ad via Instagram Stories, attaching the word "FAKE!!" to it, confirming that any concert of his father's not announced via his official account is fake, and calling on the public to be cautious.

This warning comes as Fadel Chaker's concerts approach as part of the Riyadh Season on October 22nd and 23rd at the Abu Bakr Salem stage, after high demand and the sold-out tickets for the first night led to the addition of a second night.