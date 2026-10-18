Ahmed Ezz El-Din officially announces his engagement after difficult years.. Who is his new life partner?

Ezz El-Din revealed this decision via an emotional post published on his official Facebook account, in which he expressed his happiness at starting a new phase of his personal life, pointing out that this step came after receiving the blessing of his mother, whom he described in the post as his maternal aunt, alongside his father's prayer for his success.

The Egyptian artist drew attention with his words in which he spoke about the past years and the experiences they held that changed his outlook on life, considering that his new engagement represents an opportunity for a different beginning through which he seeks to achieve family stability.

Ezz El-Din wrote: "Praise be to God, Lord of the Worlds," before confirming that what he is currently living is God's compensation after years that served as a lesson to him, and that he has decided to get officially engaged and start a new life with his life partner.

The phrase "The compensation that God sent me" caught the attention of followers, especially since it came in the context of his talk about past experiences and his desire to turn a new page away from the circumstances he went through over the past years.

Despite announcing his engagement, Ezz El-Din did not reveal the identity of his life partner or the details of the wedding date in his first post, contenting himself with expressing his happiness about this step, and sending a message to his fans saying: "Pray for me to complete the marriage."

Congratulatory comments quickly poured onto his post, as a number of his friends and fans were keen to share in his joy, among them artist Amr Abdel Aziz who commented, saying: "A thousand congratulations, Fox," while followers wished him a stable and happy life.

The engagement announcement comes at a time when Ahmed Ezz El-Din has stepped away from new artistic participations, as his last cinematic appearance dates back to the 2019 film "Al-Maddah", in which he starred alongside Ahmed Ezz, Eyad Nassar, Ahmed Rizk, and Mohamed Farag, under the direction of Sherif Arafa.

In the same year, he also appeared as a guest of honor in the series "Badal El Hadouta Talata" with artist Donia Samir Ghanem.

Amid his retreat from the spotlight and his announcement of engagement once again, Ahmed Ezz El-Din turns a new page in his personal life, amid public interest to learn more about his life partner and his upcoming wedding date.