Tamer Hosny created a wide buzz on social media after the spread of a video clip documenting the moment he led the wedding procession of the bride during his singing concert, in a spontaneous gesture that added a special character to the occasion and made the bride the center of attention in front of the attendees.

The circulating video showed Tamer Hosny sharing the bride's joy, amidst a festive atmosphere and remarkable enthusiasm from the audience, who were keen to document these moments with their mobile phones, before the scenes spread across the Instagram platform and received interaction from followers.

Social media users interacted with this initiative, considering that it reflects the spontaneous side of Tamer Hosny's personality and his keenness to connect with his audience, especially since the surprise came during a concert attended by a large number of his fans.

These moments came during the concert performed by Tamer Hosny on the evening of Saturday, October 17, at the Etihad Arena stage on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Egyptian artist Tamer Ashour, where the two stars gathered in a singing night during which they presented a collection of their most famous songs amidst festive atmospheres.

The concert witnessed an artistic meeting that brought together two of the most prominent stars of Egyptian song, in an evening that varied between romantic and rhythmic songs that the audience has bonded with over the years.

On the artistic activity level, Tamer Hosny continues to prepare for his latest singing works, as he recently revealed the song "Itnen Magnin" (Two Crazy People), which brings him together with the young artist Yasmina El Abd, as part of the promotional campaign for the film "Wala Kan Aalbaal".

The events of the film take place in the city of Luxor, where a young man working as a tour guide experiences a romantic adventure interspersed with comedic situations, after falling in love amidst the atmosphere of the historic city and its tourist landmarks.

The film stars Nour El Nabawy, Yasmina El Abd, Ashraf Abdel Baky, Marwan El Moselmani, and Joud Al Sufiani, and it is written by Iyad Saleh and directed by Ahmed Emad.

The film is scheduled to be released in Egyptian cinemas on the 21st of this October, while its screening in the rest of the Arab countries will kick off on the 29th of the same month, coinciding with the promotion of the new song.

Amidst his mass concerts and artistic preparations, Tamer Hosny continues to top the artistic scene, while his spontaneous moment with the bride in Abu Dhabi remained one of the most prominent circulating scenes from his latest concert.