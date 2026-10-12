"My heart, my soul, and my prayers are with you, my mother".. Asala supports Saudi Arabia with a moving message of solidarity

Asala wrote: " God , protect the homeland of the good and kind people, the land of Islam and the mother of homelands.. the mother of all goodness and the lady of all giving, the precious and beloved.. God, protect it from every evil and safeguard its people, for it is the refuge for everyone who sought shelter in it, and it is safety, all goodness, and all kindness."
The artist emphasized her deep love for Saudi Arabia and her connection to it, adding: "Saudi Arabia is the mother of homelands, the beloved, and to it goes all my prayer. My heart, my soul, and my prayers are with you, my mother, the light of my eyes, my safety, the land of my family and my precious, noble, and kind loved ones," in a message that combined prayer with the expression of the status of the Kingdom and its people in her heart.