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Spain’s Queen Letizia Falls Aboard Fishing Boat During Royal Visit, Moment Caught on Camera
Spain’s Queen Letizia Falls Aboard Fishing Boat During Royal Visit, Moment Caught on Camera
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Spain’s Queen Letizia Falls Aboard Fishing Boat During Royal Visit, Moment Caught on Camera

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-26 | 04:40
Spain’s Queen Letizia Falls Aboard Fishing Boat During Royal Visit, Moment Caught on Camera
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Spain’s Queen Letizia Falls Aboard Fishing Boat During Royal Visit, Moment Caught on Camera

Spain's Queen Letizia experienced an unexpected moment during an official royal visit to the town of Llanes, after losing her balance and falling aboard a fishing boat in an incident captured on camera.

The moment occurred as the Queen joined her husband, King Felipe VI, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, during a family visit to present the 2026 Exemplary Town Award to the Santa Ana Fishermen's Guild.

Spanish magazine ¡HOLA! shared footage showing Queen Letizia slipping and falling on the deck of the fishing boat during a brief tour, turning an otherwise formal royal engagement into an unexpected moment that quickly attracted attention.

The video circulated across social media and Spanish news outlets, drawing widespread interest in the Queen's unexpected fall.

The royal family's visit also featured a speech by Princess Leonor, who highlighted the region's history and the important role women have played in the local fishing community.

During her remarks, Leonor referred to the traditional practice of women carrying fishing nets on their heads, known locally as "rodiello," reflecting the town's long-standing maritime heritage.

She also recalled the story of a woman who shared her name and arrived in the region more than five centuries ago, emphasizing the area's historical and cultural connections.

The visit followed the royal family's recent appearance at the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony, one of Spain's most prominent royal events.

Infanta Sofía's participation also drew attention, as she is currently pursuing her university studies abroad, while Princess Leonor has begun her academic studies in Madrid after completing three years of military training.

Despite the formal nature of the visit, Queen Letizia's unexpected fall aboard the fishing boat became one of the most widely discussed moments of the royal family's appearance.


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