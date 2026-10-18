The image showed an elderly man sitting inside a car, wearing a black cap and a light-colored shirt. Many users initially believed it was a recent photograph of the Egyptian superstar, who has largely remained away from public appearances in recent years.

However, the truth behind the picture soon emerged, revealing that it did not actually feature Adel Emam.

The original photograph showed renowned Indian screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, following a family occasion in Mumbai.

The image had reportedly been digitally altered using artificial intelligence technology to make Khan's facial features resemble those of Adel Emam, misleading many social media users.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the 2026 El Gouna Film Festival, Adel Emam's son, director Rami Emam, addressed the controversy surrounding the misleading image.

He compared artificial intelligence to the internet, explaining that both technologies offer valuable opportunities but can also be misused to spread false or misleading content.

Commenting on such incidents, Rami said, "We've gotten used to it by now."

The controversy comes amid Adel Emam's prolonged absence from public events and entertainment activities.

One of his most recent known family appearances took place in July 2025, when he attended the wedding of his grandson Adel, Rami Emam's son, and appeared in a family photograph alongside his wife and relatives.

During the same interview, Rami Emam also discussed the possibility of producing a documentary exploring his father's personal life and legendary artistic career.

He explained that the project remains in the early stages of research and information gathering, with no final production decision made yet.

According to Rami, documenting such an extensive career requires careful preparation and the collection of archival material that accurately reflects Adel Emam's decades of contributions to Egyptian cinema, theater, and television.

Despite his absence from the spotlight, Adel Emam remains one of the most beloved figures in Arab entertainment, with even a fabricated photograph of the legendary actor generating widespread public attention.