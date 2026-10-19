Khaled Selim Reveals Pneumonia Diagnosis and Struggles with Severe Coughing

Egyptian singer Khaled Selim has revealed that he has been experiencing health problems over the past few days after medical tests confirmed that he was suffering from pneumonia. The news raised concerns among his fans, particularly as he prepares for an upcoming concert at the Cairo Opera House as part of the 34th Arab Music Festival and Conference.

Selim shared several photos from the hospital on his Snapchat account, documenting the medical examinations he underwent to check on his health. He also revealed that he had been suffering from a severe cough that had prevented him from sleeping for four consecutive days.



The Egyptian singer reassured his fans about his condition, explaining that his pneumonia was mild but had left him extremely exhausted due to persistent coughing.



In a caption accompanying the photos, he wrote: "Mild pneumonia, thank God. But I haven't been able to sleep for four days because of the severe coughing."



His health setback comes as he prepares to take the stage at the Cairo Opera House for the 34th Arab Music Festival and Conference, raising questions about whether his condition could affect his highly anticipated performance.