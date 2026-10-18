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Arwa Gouda Reveals Why Her Husband Avoids Media Interviews Despite Accompanying Her to El Gouna Film Festival
Arwa Gouda Reveals Why Her Husband Avoids Media Interviews Despite Accompanying Her to El Gouna Film Festival
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Arwa Gouda Reveals Why Her Husband Avoids Media Interviews Despite Accompanying Her to El Gouna Film Festival

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-18 | 06:09
Arwa Gouda Reveals Why Her Husband Avoids Media Interviews Despite Accompanying Her to El Gouna Film Festival
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Arwa Gouda Reveals Why Her Husband Avoids Media Interviews Despite Accompanying Her to El Gouna Film Festival

Egyptian actress Arwa Gouda has attracted attention during the 2026 El Gouna Film Festival after revealing amusing details about her marriage and explaining why her husband prefers to avoid media interviews despite regularly accompanying her to entertainment events.

Speaking in an interview with Al Ain News on the sidelines of the festival, Gouda opened up about her husband's personality and his attitude toward public appearances.

The actress explained that her husband, Italian businessman John Baptist, enjoys attending film festivals and watching movies but prefers to stay away from press interviews.

According to Gouda, he considers media interactions part of her professional responsibilities and is happy to let her speak to journalists without joining the conversations.

However, his preference for privacy does not mean he is uninterested in fashion or public appearances.

The Egyptian actress revealed that her husband pays close attention to his appearance, enjoys dressing elegantly, and often coordinates his outfits with hers when they attend events together.

Her comments came after the couple attracted attention during the opening ceremony of the festival, particularly when photographers captured a romantic moment in which her husband kissed her hand on the red carpet.

The affectionate gesture circulated across social media, drawing reactions from fans.

Gouda also spoke about the difference between attending a film festival to enjoy its cinematic activities and preparing for formal red-carpet appearances.

She explained that red-carpet events require extensive preparation, from selecting outfits to finalizing every detail of an appearance, while attending film screenings offers a more relaxed experience.

Beyond discussing her marriage, the actress praised the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival, describing it as particularly successful.

She expressed her admiration for the strong attendance of young people, especially during morning screenings, workshops, and panel discussions.

Gouda emphasized that the audience's enthusiasm demonstrates a genuine interest in cinema rather than simply a desire to see celebrities and photograph stars on the red carpet.

She added that the success of film festivals should not be measured solely by glamorous appearances but also by their ability to engage audiences, encourage discussions, and support emerging talent.

The ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival began on October 15 and runs through October 23, 2026, featuring 77 films alongside workshops, industry discussions, and activities supporting filmmakers.

Through her spontaneous comments about her husband and her appreciation for the festival's growing audience engagement, Gouda offered a glimpse into both her personal life and her passion for cinema.

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