Mona Zaki Reveals Autoimmune Disease and Opens Up About the Pain of Losing Seven Pregnancies

Egyptian actress Mona Zaki has opened up about one of the most difficult experiences of her life, revealing that she suffered seven pregnancy losses during her repeated attempts to have more children. She later discovered that an autoimmune disease had been preventing her pregnancies from progressing, turning her journey to motherhood into a long and emotionally challenging experience.



Zaki made these revelations during an interview with television host Lamis El Hadidi on the program "Al Soura," aired on Al Nahar TV, on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival. During the interview, she spoke candidly about her personal struggles, as well as significant milestones in her acting career.



The Egyptian actress explained that she had struggled with recurrent pregnancy loss for years, losing seven pregnancies during the third month despite trying to conceive naturally and undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). She noted that the medical reason behind these painful experiences remained unknown for a long time until she was eventually diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.



Zaki revealed that this difficult period took a significant emotional toll on her, particularly because her eldest daughter, Lili, had always wished for a younger brother or sister. She pointed out that the 12-year age gap between Lili and her son Selim reflected the long and challenging journey she had endured before becoming a mother again.



She also discussed the physical and emotional difficulties associated with IVF treatments, emphasizing that the process was not only physically exhausting but also psychologically overwhelming, especially as each unsuccessful pregnancy brought renewed grief and disappointment.



According to Zaki, discovering her autoimmune condition and beginning appropriate treatment marked a turning point in her journey, eventually allowing her to conceive again. However, her previous experiences left her constantly anxious throughout the pregnancy, fearing another loss.



The actress expressed deep gratitude for the birth of her sons, Selim and Younes, explaining that overcoming such a painful journey had made her appreciate the blessing of motherhood even more. She also shared her hope that God would continue to give her the strength to raise her children and fulfill her responsibilities as a mother.



Beyond her personal life, Zaki reflected on how her personality has evolved over the years and how her life experiences have influenced her artistic choices and the roles she considers suitable for her current stage of life.



She also expressed her happiness and emotion at receiving the Creative Achievement Award at the El Gouna Film Festival, describing the recognition as a special moment that brought back memories of her early career and reminded her of the people who believed in her talent and supported her throughout her artistic journey.