Sami explained that the circulating news surprised them while each was busy filming their new project, as he was filming the series "Tamkeen", while Mai Omar was filming the series "Halima Jubran". He also denied accounts claiming a dispute had been resolved, saying: "There is no issue, nothing was resolved, no divorce, and no infidelity."
Sami spoke about his relationship with Mai Omar after 16 years of marriage, confirming that mutual respect has been the foundation of their relationship since day one. He added that neither of them had raised their voice at the other throughout these years, and that their biggest disagreement, as he put it, was simpler than the daily disputes that might occur between any married couple. He said: "I love Mai very much, and she loves me very much."